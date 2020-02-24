Should You Buy The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -5.03% Today?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $131.98, the shares have already lost -6.99 points (-5.03% lower) from its previous close of $138.97. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 7796105 contracts so far this session. DIS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.58 million shares, but with a 1.8 billion float and a -1.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DIS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $160.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.93% from where the DIS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.58 over a week and tumble down $-8.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $153.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/26/19. The recent low of $107.32 stood for a -13.97% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.93 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Walt Disney Company, the two-week RSI stands at 32.29. This figure suggests that DIS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DIS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.99% at this stage. This figure means that DIS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Walt Disney Company (DIS) would settle between $139.71/share to $140.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $138.41 mark, then the market for The Walt Disney Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $137.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of DIS but were stick to In-line recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 06. The price target has been raised from $144 to $143. Consumer Edge Research, analysts launched coverage of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 26. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their In-line stance. However, on November 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $143 from $141.

DIS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 21 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 21 analysts rated The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DIS stock price is currently trading at 22.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. The Walt Disney Company current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.