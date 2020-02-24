Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Why Is It Down -4.81 Percent Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), which fell -2.02 points or -4.81% to trade at $40.1 as last check. The stock closed last session at $42.12 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5017822 contracts so far this session. OXY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.03 million shares, but with a 0.89 billion float and a 0.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OXY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 27.46% from where the OXY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.45 over a week and tumble down $-2.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/04/19. The recent low of $37.25 stood for a -41.75% since 10/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 42.17. This figure suggests that OXY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OXY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.6% at this stage. This figure means that OXY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) would settle between $42.52/share to $42.92/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.77 mark, then the market for Occidental Petroleum Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $41.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of OXY from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 13. Mizuho analysts bumped their rating on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Tudor Pickering released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 03.

OXY equity has an average rating of 2.69, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 26 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 18 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OXY stock price is currently trading at 55.71X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 29.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. Occidental Petroleum Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.4% to hit $6.45 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.6% from $18.93 billion to a noteworthy $20.93 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -113.9% to hit $-0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, OXY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -65.7% to hit $1.72 per share.