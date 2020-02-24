Looking Into What Made Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Sink More Than -6.99 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU). At current price of $1.26, the shares have already lost -0.1 points (-6.99% lower) from its previous close of $1.36. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1627128 contracts so far this session. UUUU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.13 million shares, but with a 97.45 million float and a -20.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UUUU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 164.29% from where the UUUU share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Energy Fuels Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.02. This figure suggests that UUUU stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UUUU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.83% at this stage. This figure means that UUUU share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) would settle between $1.41/share to $1.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.34 mark, then the market for Energy Fuels Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Noble Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of UUUU from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on May 13. Rodman & Renshaw analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on September 22. The target price has been raised from $6.30 to $5. Analysts at ROTH Capital are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $6.25 from $7.

UUUU equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -66.5% to hit $1.02 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -81.7% from $31.72 million to a noteworthy $5.79 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 60% to hit $-0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, UUUU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -56% to hit $-0.39 per share.