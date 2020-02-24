Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Sinks -7.44% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.38 points, trading at $4.66 levels, and is down -7.44% from its previous close of $5.04. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1536803 contracts so far this session. ERF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.42 million shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a -5.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ERF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 191.63% from where the ERF share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Enerplus Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 26.46. This figure suggests that ERF stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ERF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.96% at this stage. This figure means that ERF share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Enerplus Corporation (ERF) would settle between $5.16/share to $5.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.91 mark, then the market for Enerplus Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CapitalOne raised their recommendation on shares of ERF from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on September 27. CapitalOne analysts have lowered their rating of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 20. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Outperform to Strong Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 09.

ERF equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ERF stock price is currently trading at 5.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. Enerplus Corporation current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 49.6% to hit $224810, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 58.8% from $564860 to a noteworthy $896750. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Enerplus Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 147.8% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, ERF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 143.3% to hit $0.81 per share.