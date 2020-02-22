Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Stock Was Up 6.29 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) stock? Its price is jumping 0.19 points, trading at $3.21 levels, and is up 6.29% from its previous close of $3.02. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 98361 contracts so far this session. XIN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 150.46 thousand shares, but with a 38.56 million float and a -5.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XIN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 225.86% from where the XIN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/22/19. The recent low of $3.01 stood for a -37.06% since 02/21/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 42.62. This figure suggests that XIN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XIN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.36% at this stage. This figure means that XIN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) would settle between $3.18/share to $3.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.94 mark, then the market for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.85 for its downside target.

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw, assumed coverage of XIN assigning Mkt Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on May 28. Roth Capital analysts bumped their rating on Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 10. Analysts at Roth Capital lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 30.

XIN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.