Why Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shares are suddenly exploding 11.97% today

What just happened? Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock value has climbed by nearly 11.97% or (0.96 points) to $8.95 from its previous close of $7.99. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 523777 contracts so far this session. ZIXI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 487.4 thousand shares, but with a 53.83 million float and a 9.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ZIXI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 31.84% from where the ZIXI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.84 over a week and surge $1.75 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $6.24 stood for a -19.77% since 10/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.89 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Zix Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 76.18. This figure suggests that ZIXI stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ZIXI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 91.88% at this stage. This figure means that ZIXI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Zix Corporation (ZIXI) would settle between $8.16/share to $8.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.74 mark, then the market for Zix Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen, assumed coverage of ZIXI assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on May 23. Northland Capital, analysts launched coverage of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 16. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their In-line stance. However, on February 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $4.50 from $5.50.

ZIXI equity has an average rating of 1.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ZIXI stock price is currently trading at 14.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.6. Zix Corporation current P/B ratio of 10 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.6.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 168.6% to hit $49.55 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 144.6% from $70.48 million to a noteworthy $172370. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Zix Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 44.4% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, ZIXI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 33.3% to hit $0.44 per share.