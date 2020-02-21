Why Shares of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) Are -4.5% Lower Today

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $7.21, the shares have already lost -0.34 points (-4.5% lower) from its previous close of $7.55. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 133077 contracts so far this session. BRY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 836.81 thousand shares, but with a 80.37 million float and a -1.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.44% from where the BRY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.49 over a week and tumble down $-0.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/04/19. The recent low of $6.64 stood for a -45.75% since 03/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Berry Petroleum Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 41.97. This figure suggests that BRY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.72% at this stage. This figure means that BRY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) would settle between $7.62/share to $7.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.43 mark, then the market for Berry Petroleum Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their recommendation on shares of BRY from Underweight to Sector Weight in their opinion released on February 07. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 20. Analysts at Tudor Pickering lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 20.

BRY equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRY stock price is currently trading at 5.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.3. Berry Petroleum Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.