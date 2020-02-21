Why Everyone’s Talking About Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) stock? Its price is jumping 2.04 points, trading at $52.11 levels, and is up 4.07% from its previous close of $50.07. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 685763 contracts so far this session. TW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 695.41 thousand shares, but with a 57.1 million float and a 8.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.94% from where the TW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Tradeweb Markets Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.76. This figure suggests that TW stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.57% at this stage. This figure means that TW share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) would settle between $50.56/share to $51.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.29 mark, then the market for Tradeweb Markets Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $48.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse raised their recommendation on shares of TW from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on December 16. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 20. Analysts at UBS released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 21.

TW equity has an average rating of 2.47, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TW stock price is currently trading at 38.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 92.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.3. Tradeweb Markets Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.4% to hit $208050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.9% from $775570 to a noteworthy $852420. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.7% to hit $0.28 per share. For the fiscal year, TW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.8% to hit $1.18 per share.