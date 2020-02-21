Why Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Is Up A Whooping 3.26% Today

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.26% or (0.15 points) to $4.91 from its previous close of $4.76. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 548107 contracts so far this session. EIGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 353.43 thousand shares, but with a 70.64 million float and a -1.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EIGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.66% from where the EIGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.21 over a week and tumble down $-0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $3.51 stood for a -36.5% since 09/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.91. This figure suggests that EIGI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EIGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.46% at this stage. This figure means that EIGI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) would settle between $4.86/share to $4.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.7 mark, then the market for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.63 for its downside target.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of EIGI from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 27. Oppenheimer analysts have lowered their rating of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) stock from Outperform to Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 07. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 23.

EIGI equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.6% to hit $273310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.5% from $1.11 billion to a noteworthy $1.1 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $-0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, EIGI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 66.7% to hit $-0.08 per share.