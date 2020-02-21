Why Did The Western Union Company (WU) Decrease -2.49% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). At current price of $25.84, the shares have already lost -0.66 points (-2.49% lower) from its previous close of $26.5. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2136488 contracts so far this session. WU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.49 million shares, but with a 0.42 billion float and a 1.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.55% from where the WU share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for The Western Union Company, the two-week RSI stands at 39.17. This figure suggests that WU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.62% at this stage. This figure means that WU share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Western Union Company (WU) would settle between $26.66/share to $26.83/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.18 mark, then the market for The Western Union Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of WU assigning Underperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 24. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at Guggenheim lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 12.

WU equity has an average rating of 3.32, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) as a buy or a strong buy while 7 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WU stock price is currently trading at 12.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.3. The Western Union Company current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.3.