Why American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock Price Advanced Up To 10.19% Today

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $17.52, the shares have already added 1.62 points (10.19% higher) from its previous close of $15.9. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 65339 contracts so far this session. AMSWA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 81.98 million shares, but with a 23.49 million float and a 6.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMSWA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.74% from where the AMSWA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.34 over a week and surge $2.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $11.18 stood for a 2.4% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Software, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 79.08. This figure suggests that AMSWA stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMSWA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 94.72% at this stage. This figure means that AMSWA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) would settle between $16.12/share to $16.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.56 mark, then the market for American Software, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of AMSWA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 21. B. Riley FBR analysts have lowered their rating of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 19. Analysts at B. Riley FBR released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 29.

AMSWA equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.