What’s unusual with Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.41 points, trading at $22.13 levels, and is up 18.25% from its previous close of $18.72. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 12796794 contracts so far this session. DBX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.28 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a 0.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DBX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 28.78% from where the DBX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.12 over a week and surge $5.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/15/19. The recent low of $16.08 stood for a -15.53% since 12/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dropbox, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 84.55. This figure suggests that DBX stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DBX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.03% at this stage. This figure means that DBX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) would settle between $18.98/share to $19.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.27 mark, then the market for Dropbox, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.92. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies lowered their recommendation on shares of DBX from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 10. Nomura analysts bumped their rating on Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 26.

DBX equity has an average rating of 2.21, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DBX stock price is currently trading at 31.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.6. Dropbox, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.6.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 18% to hit $443410, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.2% from $1.39 billion to a noteworthy $1.66 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dropbox, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 40% to hit $0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, DBX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.1% to hit $0.48 per share.