Stock Movers: Why World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Stock Is Crushed About -3.79 Percent Today

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -3.79% or (-1.43 points) to $36.35 from its previous close of $37.78. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 177596 contracts so far this session. INT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 325.86 thousand shares, but with a 63.81 million float and a -2.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22.42% from where the INT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.21 over a week and tumble down $-4.06 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $44.37, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/23/19. The recent low of $27.01 stood for a -18.08% since 02/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for World Fuel Services Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 25.41. This figure suggests that INT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.88% at this stage. This figure means that INT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) would settle between $38.36/share to $38.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.49 mark, then the market for World Fuel Services Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their recommendation on shares of INT from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 07. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 26. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 04.

INT equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, INT stock price is currently trading at 13.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.4. World Fuel Services Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.7% to hit $9.42 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.2% from $39.75 billion to a noteworthy $36.88 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 26% to hit $0.63 per share. For the fiscal year, INT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.5% to hit $2.48 per share.