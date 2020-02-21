Stock Movers: Why OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Stock Is Crushed About -5.83 Percent Today

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -5.83% or (-0.31 points) to $5 from its previous close of $5.31. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 106535 contracts so far this session. ONE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 169.16 thousand shares, but with a 49.55 million float and a -6.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ONE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.6% from where the ONE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.36 over a week and tumble down $-1.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/03/19. The recent low of $5.01 stood for a -45.05% since 02/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 16.06. This figure suggests that ONE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ONE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.16% at this stage. This figure means that ONE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) would settle between $5.41/share to $5.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.17 mark, then the market for OneSmart International Education Group Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered their recommendation on shares of ONE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on July 24. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 29. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 23.

ONE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ONE stock price is currently trading at 1.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 62.6. OneSmart International Education Group Limited current P/B ratio of 5.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.3.