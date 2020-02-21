SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) Stock Was Up 16.18 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock? Its price is jumping 0.42 points, trading at $3.02 levels, and is up 16.18% from its previous close of $2.6. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102711 contracts so far this session. SRAX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 100.78 thousand shares, but with a 12.88 million float and a 16.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SRAX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 231.13% from where the SRAX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.58 over a week and surge $0.71 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/04/19. The recent low of $1.05 stood for a -48.36% since 10/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.48 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SRAX, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 75.69. This figure suggests that SRAX stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SRAX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 90.71% at this stage. This figure means that SRAX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) would settle between $2.76/share to $2.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.47 mark, then the market for SRAX, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Chardan Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of SRAX but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on July 17. The price target has been raised from $9 to $5. Chardan Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 01.

Moving on, SRAX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 43.1. SRAX, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.