Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Up 13.84%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.84% or (2.21 points) to $18.26 from its previous close of $16.05. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2412041 contracts so far this session. SFM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.62 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 3.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SFM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.79% from where the SFM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.38 over a week and surge $1.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.06, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/05/19. The recent low of $14.51 stood for a -25.39% since 04/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 67.52. This figure suggests that SFM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SFM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 89.43% at this stage. This figure means that SFM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) would settle between $16.24/share to $16.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.81 mark, then the market for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.57 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein raised their recommendation on shares of SFM from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on February 21. Gordon Haskett analysts bumped their rating on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) stock from Reduce to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 11. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 30.

SFM equity has an average rating of 2.85, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 14 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SFM stock price is currently trading at 14.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.4% to hit $1.36 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $5.21 billion to a noteworthy $5.63 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -31.6% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, SFM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -13.2% to hit $1.12 per share.