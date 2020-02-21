SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Getting Crushed -4.98% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.98% or (-0.49 points) to $9.34 from its previous close of $9.83. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 99633 contracts so far this session. SCPL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 215.92 thousand shares, but with a 22.59 million float and a -6.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SCPL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.37 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.15% from where the SCPL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for SciPlay Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 22.56. This figure suggests that SCPL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SCPL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.57% at this stage. This figure means that SCPL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) would settle between $10.44/share to $11.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.51 mark, then the market for SciPlay Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson, assumed coverage of SCPL assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 22. SunTrust, analysts launched coverage of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 17.

SCPL equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SCPL stock price is currently trading at 10.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41.4. SciPlay Corporation current P/B ratio of 22.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.6.