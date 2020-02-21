Possible Explanations for Why Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) Trades Today Down -4.3%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). At current price of $40.75, the shares have already lost -1.83 points (-4.3% lower) from its previous close of $42.58. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 113560 contracts so far this session. CSII shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 272.8 thousand shares, but with a 34.07 million float and a 1.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSII stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $54.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 33.99% from where the CSII share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.36 over a week and tumble down $-11.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $55.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $32.02 stood for a -26.2% since 04/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.79. This figure suggests that CSII stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSII readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.59% at this stage. This figure means that CSII share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) would settle between $43.77/share to $44.96/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.97 mark, then the market for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $41.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Guggenheim, assumed coverage of CSII assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 18. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) stock from Buy to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 11. Analysts at Stifel, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 22.

CSII equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSII stock price is currently trading at 373.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.7. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.