Here’s Why Unit Corporation (UNT) Soared As Much As 10.95% Today

Big changes are happening at Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 10.95% or (0.04 points) to $0.38 from its previous close of $0.34. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 667782 contracts so far this session. UNT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.27 million shares, but with a 51.34 million float and a 7.03% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UNT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 742.11% from where the UNT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/22/19. The recent low of $0.29 stood for a -97.82% since 10/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.38 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Unit Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 46.74. This figure suggests that UNT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UNT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.06% at this stage. This figure means that UNT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Unit Corporation (UNT) would settle between $0.39/share to $0.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.31 mark, then the market for Unit Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of UNT from Mkt Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on January 06. CapitalOne analysts have lowered their rating of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 20. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 13.

UNT equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation (UNT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -23.8% to hit $163680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -20.2% from $843280 to a noteworthy $672550. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Unit Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -185.2% to hit $-0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, UNT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -169% to hit $-0.69 per share.