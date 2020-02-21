Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock Is -3.78% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $73.65, the shares have already lost -2.89 points (-3.78% lower) from its previous close of $76.54. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 304905 contracts so far this session. BAH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.22 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -0.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BAH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $84.42 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.62% from where the BAH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.22 over a week and tumble down $-3.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/31/20. The recent low of $52.19 stood for a -10.18% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.9 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 35.01. This figure suggests that BAH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BAH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.85% at this stage. This figure means that BAH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) would settle between $77.5/share to $78.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.04 mark, then the market for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $75.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of BAH assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on September 24. Barclays, analysts launched coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 20. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 30.

BAH equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BAH stock price is currently trading at 21.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation current P/B ratio of 11.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.5.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.2% to hit $1.96 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.1% from $6.7 billion to a noteworthy $7.45 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.5% to hit $0.72 per share. For the fiscal year, BAH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14.9% to hit $3.17 per share.