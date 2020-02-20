Why Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Stock Rose 3.54% in Trade Today?

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $44.69, the shares have already added 1.53 points (3.54% higher) from its previous close of $43.16. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 100812 contracts so far this session. RUSHA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 153.54 thousand shares, but with a 31.56 million float and a -3.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RUSHA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.46% from where the RUSHA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.99 over a week and tumble down $-0.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $49.27, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/12/19. The recent low of $33.73 stood for a -9.3% since 07/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Rush Enterprises, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.21. This figure suggests that RUSHA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RUSHA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.6% at this stage. This figure means that RUSHA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) would settle between $43.62/share to $44.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $42.84 mark, then the market for Rush Enterprises, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.52 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Longbow lowered their recommendation on shares of RUSHA from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on May 06. Longbow analysts bumped their rating on Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 01. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 25.

RUSHA equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RUSHA stock price is currently trading at 13.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -10.3% to hit $1.21 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -10.7% from $5.81 billion to a noteworthy $5.19 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -38.8% to hit $0.6 per share. For the fiscal year, RUSHA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -23.1% to hit $2.9 per share.