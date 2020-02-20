Why Everyone’s Talking About Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock? Its price is jumping 5.02 points, trading at $55.13 levels, and is up 10.02% from its previous close of $50.11. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 105395 contracts so far this session. UFPI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 343.28 thousand shares, but with a 59.68 million float and a 0.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UFPI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -6.13% from where the UFPI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.98 over a week and surge $3.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $52.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/29/19. The recent low of $29 stood for a 4.35% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Universal Forest Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.91. This figure suggests that UFPI stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UFPI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.98% at this stage. This figure means that UFPI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) would settle between $50.71/share to $51.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.42 mark, then the market for Universal Forest Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $48.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush, assumed coverage of UFPI assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on February 14. Wedbush, analysts launched coverage of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 13. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 03.

UFPI equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UFPI stock price is currently trading at 15.92X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 71.6. Universal Forest Products, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.1% to hit $1.01 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.4% from $4.49 billion to a noteworthy $4.43 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Universal Forest Products, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.5% to hit $0.59 per share. For the fiscal year, UFPI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.4% to hit $2.89 per share.