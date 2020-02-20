Why Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-3.85%) Today

What just happened? Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock value has plummeted by nearly -3.85% or (-1.48 points) to $36.81 from its previous close of $38.29. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 858198 contracts so far this session. COLD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.62 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a 8.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for COLD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $40.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.83% from where the COLD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.33 over a week and surge $1.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/01/19. The recent low of $27.96 stood for a -8.92% since 02/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Americold Realty Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 60.37. This figure suggests that COLD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current COLD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 84.41% at this stage. This figure means that COLD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Americold Realty Trust (COLD) would settle between $38.62/share to $38.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.97 mark, then the market for Americold Realty Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of COLD from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on December 18. Berenberg analysts have lowered their rating of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 09. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $42.50 from $37.

COLD equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, COLD stock price is currently trading at 65.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 255.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 38.6. Americold Realty Trust current P/B ratio of 4.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.9.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 26.4% to hit $386000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.1% from $1.18 billion to a noteworthy $1.38 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Americold Realty Trust is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 750% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, COLD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.4% to hit $0.37 per share.