Should You Buy ManTech International Corporation (MANT)’s Stock Price That’s Exploding 11.16% Today?

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $90.96, the shares have already added 9.13 points (11.16% higher) from its previous close of $81.83. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 80471 contracts so far this session. MANT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 161.65 thousand shares, but with a 26.73 million float and a 1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MANT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $74.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -17.86% from where the MANT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.58 over a week and surge $10.7 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $93.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $51.46 stood for a 5.42% since 03/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.93 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ManTech International Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 74.81. This figure suggests that MANT stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MANT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 54.03% at this stage. This figure means that MANT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ManTech International Corporation (MANT) would settle between $82.7/share to $83.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $80.76 mark, then the market for ManTech International Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $79.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of MANT from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 09. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 25. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 01.

MANT equity has an average rating of 3.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.2% to hit $582780, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.4% from $1.96 billion to a noteworthy $2.2 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ManTech International Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 20% to hit $0.6 per share. For the fiscal year, MANT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.5% to hit $2.42 per share.