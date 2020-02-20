Should You Buy Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Stock Price That’s Exploding 38.49% Today?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $7.05, the shares have already added 1.96 points (38.49% higher) from its previous close of $5.09. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 113592 contracts so far this session. ACER shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 63.07 million shares, but with a 7.49 million float and a 7.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACER stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.97% from where the ACER share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.99 over a week and surge $1.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/04/19. The recent low of $1.87 stood for a -75.05% since 08/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Acer Therapeutics Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 85.51. This figure suggests that ACER stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACER readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.53% at this stage. This figure means that ACER share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) would settle between $5.22/share to $5.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.97 mark, then the market for Acer Therapeutics Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of ACER but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on June 26. The price target has been raised from $55 to $10. William Blair analysts have lowered their rating of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 25. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 25.

ACER equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.