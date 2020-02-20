Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK): Why Its Shares Are Down -4.8 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock? Its price is nose-diving -2.03 points, trading at $40.32 levels, and is down -4.8% from its previous close of $42.35. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 8304366 contracts so far this session. LK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 15.68 million shares, but with a 83 million float and a 11.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.35 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22.4% from where the LK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Luckin Coffee Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.74. This figure suggests that LK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.95% at this stage. This figure means that LK share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) would settle between $43.8/share to $45.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.27 mark, then the market for Luckin Coffee Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $38.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of LK but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 04. The price target has been raised from $27 to $40. Morgan Stanley analysts again handed out a Equal-Weight recommendation to Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 28. The target price has been raised from $27 to $42. Analysts at Morgan Stanley are sticking to their Equal-Weight stance. However, on January 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $42 from $27.

LK equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.9.