Looking Into What Made Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Sink More Than -12.75 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). At current price of $134.55, the shares have already lost -19.66 points (-12.75% lower) from its previous close of $154.21. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 94703 contracts so far this session. VMI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 90.32 million shares, but with a 20.59 million float and a 3.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VMI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $157 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.69% from where the VMI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-16.52 over a week and tumble down $-16.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $154.86, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $112.94 stood for a -13.12% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Valmont Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 31.85. This figure suggests that VMI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VMI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.11% at this stage. This figure means that VMI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) would settle between $155.23/share to $156.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $152.81 mark, then the market for Valmont Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $151.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of VMI from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on April 25. Stifel analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 25. The target price has been raised from $135 to $145. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 13.

VMI equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VMI stock price is currently trading at 17.37X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.7. Valmont Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.3% to hit $706370, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.2% from $2.76 billion to a noteworthy $2.79 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Valmont Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -0.5% to hit $1.86 per share. For the fiscal year, VMI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.2% to hit $7.27 per share.