Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Surges 2.26%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is 0.01 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 2.26% to $0.28 from its previous close of $0.27. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 920836 contracts so far this session. NTEC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 862.44 thousand shares, but with a 29.16 million float and a -0.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NTEC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1964.29% from where the NTEC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and tumble down $-0.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/22/19. The recent low of $0.23 stood for a -96.97% since 07/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intec Pharma Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 29.45. This figure suggests that NTEC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NTEC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.45% at this stage. This figure means that NTEC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) would settle between $0.28/share to $0.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.26 mark, then the market for Intec Pharma Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.25 for its downside target.

Analysts at ROTH Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of NTEC from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on October 11. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 26. The target price has been raised from $8 to $12. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 28.

NTEC equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.