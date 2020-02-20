Here’s Why Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), which rose 0.38 points or 3.39% to trade at $11.6 as last check. The stock closed last session at $11.22 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 542399 contracts so far this session. TV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.41 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a 5.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.36 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.17% from where the TV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.45 over a week and tumble down $-0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/19. The recent low of $7.42 stood for a -10.29% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., the two-week RSI stands at 54.25. This figure suggests that TV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.13% at this stage. This figure means that TV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) would settle between $11.38/share to $11.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.09 mark, then the market for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays lowered their recommendation on shares of TV from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on November 11. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 01. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 03.

TV equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TV stock price is currently trading at 31.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 39.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.4. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.6.