Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Getting Crushed -7.97% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) stock value has plummeted by nearly -7.97% or (-3.57 points) to $41.25 from its previous close of $44.82. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 120065 contracts so far this session. EIG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 126.76 thousand shares, but with a 30.88 million float and a 0.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EIG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.15% from where the EIG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Employers Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.41. This figure suggests that EIG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EIG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.01% at this stage. This figure means that EIG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) would settle between $45.05/share to $45.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.44 mark, then the market for Employers Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Buckingham Research raised their recommendation on shares of EIG from Underperform to Neutral in their opinion released on May 31. Boenning & Scattergood analysts bumped their rating on Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 19.

EIG equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EIG stock price is currently trading at 18.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.2. Employers Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.8% to hit $196960, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.8% from $800400 to a noteworthy $822650. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Employers Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -52.7% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, EIG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -18.5% to hit $3.35 per share.