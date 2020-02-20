Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Stock Is -2.4% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $15.23, the shares have already lost -0.37 points (-2.4% lower) from its previous close of $15.6. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3437448 contracts so far this session. COG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 8 million shares, but with a 0.4 billion float and a 5.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for COG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.03% from where the COG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.24 over a week and tumble down $-0.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/15/19. The recent low of $14.02 stood for a -44.93% since 01/31/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.45 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 48.64. This figure suggests that COG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current COG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.04% at this stage. This figure means that COG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) would settle between $15.77/share to $15.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.31 mark, then the market for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at TD Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of COG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 08. Susquehanna analysts have lowered their rating of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) stock from Positive to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 28. Analysts at Wolfe Research released an upgrade from Peer Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 19.

Moving on, COG stock price is currently trading at 17.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.6. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -33.4% to hit $477140, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.5% from $2.19 billion to a noteworthy $2.09 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -45.5% to hit $0.3 per share. For the fiscal year, COG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 39.5% to hit $1.66 per share.