American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Stock Is 6.28% Higher Today, What Just Happened?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $14.89, the shares have already added 0.88 points (6.28% higher) from its previous close of $14.01. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2154213 contracts so far this session. AEO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.36 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -3.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AEO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.86% from where the AEO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.1 over a week and surge $0.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $13.66 stood for a -38.72% since 04/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.9. This figure suggests that AEO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AEO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.7% at this stage. This figure means that AEO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) would settle between $14.23/share to $14.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.87 mark, then the market for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of AEO from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on February 18. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 03.

AEO equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AEO stock price is currently trading at 9.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.1. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.2% to hit $1.27 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.9% from $4.04 billion to a noteworthy $4.28 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -18.6% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, AEO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -0.7% to hit $1.47 per share.