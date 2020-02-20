10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG): Why Its Shares Are Down -6.57 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock? Its price is nose-diving -5.95 points, trading at $84.65 levels, and is down -6.57% from its previous close of $90.6. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121798 contracts so far this session. TXG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 245.77 thousand shares, but with a 11.57 million float and a 3.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TXG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $84 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.77% from where the TXG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for 10x Genomics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.91. This figure suggests that TXG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TXG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.97% at this stage. This figure means that TXG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) would settle between $95.57/share to $100.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $83.87 mark, then the market for 10x Genomics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $77.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of TXG assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 07. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 07. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 07.

TXG equity has an average rating of 1.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.