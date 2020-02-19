Why Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) Stock Gained Altitude Today

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.34, the shares have already added 0.2 points (17.54% higher) from its previous close of $1.14. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 276569 contracts so far this session. STRM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 63.68 million shares, but with a 24.72 million float and a -14.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STRM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 86.57% from where the STRM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.11 over a week and surge $0.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/14/19. The recent low of $0.81 stood for a -35.89% since 04/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 59.56. This figure suggests that STRM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STRM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.22% at this stage. This figure means that STRM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) would settle between $1.16/share to $1.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.12 mark, then the market for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.09 for its downside target.

Analysts at Lake Street raised their recommendation on shares of STRM from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on September 04. Hilliard Lyons analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on April 04. The target price has been raised from $8 to $6.50.

STRM equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -22.4% to hit $4.24 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -10.7% from $22.36 million to a noteworthy $19.97 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, STRM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 85.7% to hit $-0.01 per share.