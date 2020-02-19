Why Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Stock Popped More Than 8.89% Today

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $13.6, the shares have already added 1.11 points (8.89% higher) from its previous close of $12.49. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 68346 contracts so far this session. SOI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 417.63 thousand shares, but with a 30.63 million float and a 6.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SOI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.07% from where the SOI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.75 over a week and surge $0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $10.24 stood for a -29.57% since 01/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.26. This figure suggests that SOI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SOI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 94.2% at this stage. This figure means that SOI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) would settle between $12.6/share to $12.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.3 mark, then the market for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of SOI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on December 10. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 01. The target price has been raised from $16 to $13. Analysts at CapitalOne, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 16.

SOI equity has an average rating of 1.93, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.3% to hit $47.79 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -15.5% from $241690 to a noteworthy $204140. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -45.5% to hit $0.24 per share. For the fiscal year, SOI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -15.2% to hit $1.12 per share.