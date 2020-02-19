Why Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Stock Was Sliding Today

What just happened? Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) stock value has plummeted by nearly -5.47% or (-0.69 points) to $11.93 from its previous close of $12.62. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1000290 contracts so far this session. RPAI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.8 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a 0.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RPAI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.73% from where the RPAI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.33 over a week and tumble down $-1.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/19. The recent low of $11.12 stood for a -16.57% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Retail Properties of America, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.25. This figure suggests that RPAI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RPAI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.21% at this stage. This figure means that RPAI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) would settle between $12.75/share to $12.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.55 mark, then the market for Retail Properties of America, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point, assumed coverage of RPAI assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on August 15. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 15. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 15.

RPAI equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RPAI stock price is currently trading at 213.9X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.6. Retail Properties of America, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.4% to hit $121270, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.6% from $481690 to a noteworthy $489580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -145.5% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, RPAI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -60% to hit $0.06 per share.