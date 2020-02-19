Why Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Stock Popped More Than 4.75% Today

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $84.86, the shares have already added 3.85 points (4.75% higher) from its previous close of $81.01. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 142179 contracts so far this session. DOOR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 146.15 thousand shares, but with a 24.38 million float and a 3.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOOR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $78 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.08% from where the DOOR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.67 over a week and surge $6.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $86.35, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $47.04 stood for a 3.9% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Masonite International Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 80.49. This figure suggests that DOOR stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOOR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 93.14% at this stage. This figure means that DOOR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) would settle between $81.85/share to $82.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $80 mark, then the market for Masonite International Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $78.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of DOOR assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 05. Northcoast analysts bumped their rating on Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 27. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 06.

DOOR equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DOOR stock price is currently trading at 17.93X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 37.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.9. Masonite International Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.2% to hit $548020, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.5% from $2.18 billion to a noteworthy $2.25 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Masonite International Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1.2% to hit $0.82 per share. For the fiscal year, DOOR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 23.5% to hit $4.52 per share.