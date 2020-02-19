Why MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Stock Boomed Nearly 4.62% Today

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 4.62% or (1.35 points) to $30.55 from its previous close of $29.2. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 250432 contracts so far this session. MTSI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 457.34 thousand shares, but with a 45.99 million float and a 0.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTSI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $29.91 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -2.09% from where the MTSI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.78 over a week and surge $1.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.86, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/05/20. The recent low of $12.33 stood for a -4.11% since 05/07/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.98 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.77. This figure suggests that MTSI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTSI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.91% at this stage. This figure means that MTSI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) would settle between $29.45/share to $29.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $28.86 mark, then the market for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray raised their recommendation on shares of MTSI from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on July 17. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on June 19. The target price has been raised from $20 to $17. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 16.

MTSI equity has an average rating of 2.92, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MTSI stock price is currently trading at 36.5X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.1. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.1.