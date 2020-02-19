Why Did Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Rise 4.01% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM). At current price of $0.53, the shares have already added 0.02 points (4.01% higher) from its previous close of $0.51. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 316607 contracts so far this session. ASM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 269.37 thousand shares, but with a 73.69 million float and a -2.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ASM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 466.04% from where the ASM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and surge $unch from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $0.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/24/19. The recent low of $0.39 stood for a -34.55% since 05/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 52.38. This figure suggests that ASM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ASM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.67% at this stage. This figure means that ASM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) would settle between $0.52/share to $0.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.5 mark, then the market for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.49 for its downside target.

Analysts at Noble Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of ASM from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on September 13. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $4 to $3.25. Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 24, they lifted price target for these shares to $4 from $3.50.

ASM equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.