Why China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) Stock Gained Sharply Today

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $25.46, the shares have already added 1.28 points (5.29% higher) from its previous close of $24.18. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 129873 contracts so far this session. CEA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 25.95 million shares, but with a 0.26 billion float and a 1.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CEA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $175.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 587.63% from where the CEA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.96 over a week and surge $0.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $42.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/03/19. The recent low of $22.18 stood for a -40.1% since 01/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 55.96. This figure suggests that CEA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CEA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.49% at this stage. This figure means that CEA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) would settle between $24.26/share to $24.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.06 mark, then the market for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.93 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Daiwa Securities raised their recommendation on shares of CEA from Outperform to Buy in their opinion released on December 20. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 10. Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 11.

Moving on, CEA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.7. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.