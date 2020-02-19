What Is Moving Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD). At current price of $6.88, the shares have already added 0.88 points (14.67% higher) from its previous close of $6. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 279853 contracts so far this session. KRMD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 204.64 thousand shares, but with a 21.26 million float and a 0.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KRMD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.74% from where the KRMD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.39 over a week and surge $0.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/18/19. The recent low of $1.37 stood for a -1.29% since 02/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Repro Med Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.81. This figure suggests that KRMD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KRMD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62.27% at this stage. This figure means that KRMD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) would settle between $6.21/share to $6.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.87 mark, then the market for Repro Med Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

KRMD equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KRMD stock price is currently trading at 75X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1883.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 65.8. Repro Med Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 21.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.