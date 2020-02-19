What Is Moving Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). At current price of $17.61, the shares have already added 0.83 points (4.95% higher) from its previous close of $16.78. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 160329 contracts so far this session. PKE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 106.36 thousand shares, but with a 17.25 million float and a 7.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PKE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.64% from where the PKE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.81 over a week and surge $1.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/09/19. The recent low of $14.88 stood for a -3.15% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Park Aerospace Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 74. This figure suggests that PKE stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PKE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 86.18% at this stage. This figure means that PKE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) would settle between $17.05/share to $17.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.31 mark, then the market for Park Aerospace Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of PKE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on June 30. The price target has been raised from $21 to $18. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 08. The target price has been raised from $27 to $21. Analysts at Needham released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 02.

Moving on, PKE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 37.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.4. Park Aerospace Corp. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.4.