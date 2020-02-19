PG&E Corporation (PCG): what caused a melt-up today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). At current price of $17.22, the shares have already added 1.13 points (7.02% higher) from its previous close of $16.09. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4262930 contracts so far this session. PCG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 16.91 million shares, but with a 0.52 billion float and a -10.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PCG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.28% from where the PCG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.8 over a week and surge $3.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.19, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/21/19. The recent low of $3.55 stood for a -31.64% since 10/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PG&E Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 65.18. This figure suggests that PCG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PCG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.58% at this stage. This figure means that PCG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that PG&E Corporation (PCG) would settle between $16.46/share to $16.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.84 mark, then the market for PG&E Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho raised their recommendation on shares of PCG from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 28. CFRA analysts bumped their rating on PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock from Sell to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 15.

PCG equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PCG stock price is currently trading at 3.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.4. PG&E Corporation current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.

PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 26.9% to hit $5.09 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.8% from $17.13 billion to a noteworthy $18.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PG&E Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.7% to hit $0.97 per share. For the fiscal year, PCG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.9% to hit $4.2 per share.