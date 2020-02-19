Fact Check: What’s up with Agenus Inc. (AGEN) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), which rose 0.14 points or 3.83% to trade at $3.8 as last check. The stock closed last session at $3.66 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 637267 contracts so far this session. AGEN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.24 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 1.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AGEN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.74% from where the AGEN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and tumble down $-0.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/19/19. The recent low of $2.13 stood for a -16.85% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Agenus Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.65. This figure suggests that AGEN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AGEN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47.4% at this stage. This figure means that AGEN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) would settle between $3.74/share to $3.81/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.57 mark, then the market for Agenus Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.47 for its downside target.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of AGEN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 19. B. Riley FBR, analysts launched coverage of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 22. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 28.

AGEN equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.6% to hit $8.68 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 237.7% from $36.78 million to a noteworthy $124220. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Agenus Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5% to hit $-0.38 per share. For the fiscal year, AGEN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 34% to hit $-0.95 per share.