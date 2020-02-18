Why VEON Ltd. (VEON) Shares Are Crashing -2.87 Percent Today

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.37, the shares have already lost -0.07 points (-2.87% lower) from its previous close of $2.44. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 14558387 contracts so far this session. VEON shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.65 million shares, but with a 1.76 billion float and a -6.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VEON stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.24% from where the VEON share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for VEON Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 33.68. This figure suggests that VEON stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VEON readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.19% at this stage. This figure means that VEON share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that VEON Ltd. (VEON) would settle between $2.59/share to $2.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.35 mark, then the market for VEON Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of VEON from Overweight to Underweight in their opinion released on February 14. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 11. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 09.

Moving on, VEON stock price is currently trading at 6.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. VEON Ltd. current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.