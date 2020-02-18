Why T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stock Rose, Up To 3.24%, in Trade Today

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.24% or (3.13 points) to $99.61 from its previous close of $96.48. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2232998 contracts so far this session. TMUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.3 million shares, but with a 0.32 billion float and a 12.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TMUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $94 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -5.63% from where the TMUS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for T-Mobile US, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 85.07. This figure suggests that TMUS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TMUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 99.48% at this stage. This figure means that TMUS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) would settle between $97.06/share to $97.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $95.46 mark, then the market for T-Mobile US, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $94.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus lifted target price for shares of TMUS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 12. The price target has been raised from $93 to $105. Nomura analysts bumped their rating on T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 14.

TMUS equity has an average rating of 1.95, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TMUS stock price is currently trading at 17.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. T-Mobile US, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.2% to hit $11.55 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.4% from $45 billion to a noteworthy $47.44 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, T-Mobile US, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -2.8% to hit $1.03 per share. For the fiscal year, TMUS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.2% to hit $4.51 per share.