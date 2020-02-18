Why SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares are suddenly exploding 2.56% today

What just happened? SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock value has climbed by nearly 2.56% or (0.46 points) to $18.59 from its previous close of $18.13. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 939359 contracts so far this session. SSRM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.14 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 2.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SSRM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -36.79% from where the SSRM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.68 over a week and surge $0.96 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $10.59 stood for a -4.25% since 05/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.19 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SSR Mining Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 61.06. This figure suggests that SSRM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SSRM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 81.8% at this stage. This figure means that SSRM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) would settle between $18.33/share to $18.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.88 mark, then the market for SSR Mining Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of SSRM from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 13. B. Riley FBR, analysts launched coverage of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 01. Analysts at Scotia Howard Weil released an upgrade from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 12.

SSRM equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SSRM stock price is currently trading at 17.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 64.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 54.3. SSR Mining Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -14.9% to hit $100340, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.3% from $448770 to a noteworthy $442740. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SSR Mining Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, SSRM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -14.7% to hit $0.29 per share.