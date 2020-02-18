Why Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Are -3.08% Lower Today

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $4.72, the shares have already lost -0.15 points (-3.08% lower) from its previous close of $4.87. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 171243 contracts so far this session. CVU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 47.73 million shares, but with a 10.19 million float and a -25.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CVU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 133.05% from where the CVU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.84 over a week and tumble down $-2.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/26/19. The recent low of $4.65 stood for a -45.37% since 02/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.24 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CPI Aerostructures, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.85. This figure suggests that CVU stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CVU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.29% at this stage. This figure means that CVU share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) would settle between $6.13/share to $7.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.16 mark, then the market for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.85. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lowered their recommendation on shares of CVU from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 18. Canaccord Genuity analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 29. The target price has been raised from $12 to $10. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 09.

CVU equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CVU stock price is currently trading at 6.09X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.6. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.5.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.7% to hit $28 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 22.8% from $83.9 million to a noteworthy $103000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -4.8% to hit $0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, CVU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.3% to hit $0.72 per share.