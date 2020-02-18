Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Up 3.3%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.3% or (0.99 points) to $30.98 from its previous close of $29.99. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1646484 contracts so far this session. WPM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.83 million shares, but with a 0.45 billion float and a 5.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WPM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.76 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.43% from where the WPM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.7 over a week and surge $2.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $30.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $19.73 stood for a 0.26% since 05/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 67.04. This figure suggests that WPM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WPM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 96.86% at this stage. This figure means that WPM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) would settle between $30.36/share to $30.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $29.3 mark, then the market for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of WPM assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 15. Analysts at Barclays released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 16.

WPM equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.6% to hit $244900, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.2% from $794010 to a noteworthy $874950. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 125% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, WPM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.7% to hit $0.57 per share.