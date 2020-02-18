What’s wrong with Dow Inc. (DOW) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.22 points, trading at $47.41 levels, and is down -2.52% from its previous close of $48.63. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1397849 contracts so far this session. DOW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.99 million shares, but with a 0.74 billion float and a 1.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $54.95 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.9% from where the DOW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Dow Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.91. This figure suggests that DOW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.93% at this stage. This figure means that DOW share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Dow Inc. (DOW) would settle between $48.92/share to $49.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $48.36 mark, then the market for Dow Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $48.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.5. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of DOW from Outperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on January 30. SunTrust analysts bumped their rating on Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 09. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 02.

DOW equity has an average rating of 2.59, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DOW stock price is currently trading at 11.52X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41.9. Dow Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.

Dow Inc. (DOW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.8% to hit $10.36 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.1% from $42.95 billion to a noteworthy $42.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dow Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -25.5% to hit $0.73 per share. For the fiscal year, DOW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.9% to hit $3.52 per share.